Surprise Education: Registration open for Fall NFL Flag Football League

Registration is underway for the City of Surprise Fall NFL Flag Football League.

In partnership with the Arizona Cardinals, participants of the flag football league will learn the fundamentals of football in an atmosphere where participation and development are top priority.

An Arizona Cardinals jersey is included with participation.

Registration at the Surprise Recreation Campus, 15850 N. Bullard Ave., ends Saturday, July 20, with the season beginning in August.

The cost is $60 for residents and $80 for non-residents.

Call 623-222-2259.

DUSD governing board to meet July 24

The Dysart Unified School District will hold its upcoming governing board meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at the district office, 15802 N. Parkview Place. This meeting is the official start to the 2019-20 school year and the final one before classes start in August. An agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance at Dysart.org. The meeting will also be streamed on the district’s website and on YouTube.

ACA greeting new students, families

Arizona Charter Academy, 16011 N. Dysart Road, is holding an orientation for new students at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 and a new family refresher 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Both events are in the gym. This is a chance for students and their families to learn more about the school and the upcoming school year. Visit azchartger.com.

Marley Park hosting summer soccer camp

Marley Park Elementary School, 15042 W. Sweetwater Ave., is hosting the Marley Park FC summer soccer camp for fifth- through eighth-graders at 10 a.m. each Tuesday through July 23. Students will meet outside the front of MPES and the camp will be held in the gym. All camp days will end with small sided games. Students should bring shin guards and indoor soccer shoes. The camp fee is $22. Visit Dysart.org.

SRHS hosting Camp Stallion for freshmen-to-be

Shadow Ridge High School, 10909 N. Perryville Road, is welcoming its incoming freshman by hosting “Camp Stallion” from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, July 29. This is the opportunity to get to know the campus, meet teachers and staff and make new connections. There is no fee for the camp, but transportation is not provided. Register for camp at Dysart.org/srhs.

Shadow Ridge to hold Dual Enrollment Day

Shadow Ridge is hosting a Dual Enrollment Day 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 for students new to dual enrollment. The school will help students create their Student ID and MEID number. Students must bring an ID and birth certificate, submit financial responsibility form, consent form. For those younger than 18 years old, a parent need to submit the form. The school will help students register for class, pay tuition and fees.

Kingswood hosting school ‘experience’

Kingswood Elementary, 15150 W. Mondell Road, is hosting a pre-K and kindergarten experience for students at 8:15 a.m. each day from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18. This allows younger students to get adjusted to the daily school routine. Call 623-876-7600.

Meet Teacher night Aug. 2 for elementaries

DUSD will host Meet the Teacher night Friday, Aug. 2 for all elementary schools. This is an opportunity for students and parents to get to know their educators for the year. View the student’s school website for specific times.