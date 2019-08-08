Surprise Education: Navy recruiter to visit Shadow Ridge

Admiral Brendan McLane who commands the U.S. Naval Recruiting Center will visit Shadow Ridge High School, 10909 N. Perryville Road, 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 and 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13 in the auditorium.

The presentation is open to any students interested in the naval recruitment process or military pathway and what that looks like.

He will go over requirements, steps needed to be taken freshman through senior year and will end with an Q&A session.

Presentation will be open to all students ninth through 12th grade. Students who are interested will be released from class but are responsible for any work that they miss.

Cimmaron Springs to hold choir rehearsals

Cimmaron Springs Elementary School, 17032 W Surprise Farms Loop S., is holding choir rehearsals for third through fifth grades 7:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 and Monday, Aug. 26. Grades sixth through eighth go at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Tuesday, Aug. 27 in Music Room 305. Ms. Abarquez is facilitating the rehearsals.

Kingswood to host pizza night

Kingswood Elementary School, 15150 W. Mondell Road, is hosting a PTSA Peter Piper Pizza Back to School family night 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. at Peter Piper Pizza, 12851 W. Bell Road #20. Visit the school’s website here.

Paradise Honors hosts its latest curriculum night

Paradise Honors High School, 12775 N. 175th Ave., hosts its annual curriculum night 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. The event will start with an opportunity to greet the student’s counselor and learn about the services provided from the school’s counseling team. The student will then learn about his or her individual schedule, course curriculum and grading and evaluation practices. Visit paradiseschools.org.

OUAZ to visit Shadow Ridge for orientation

Jeff Penzone, a senior enrollment adviser at Ottawa University Arizona, will be on the campus at Shadow Ridge High School Thursday, Aug. 22 for any senior students interested in attending OUAZ after graduation. Mr. Penzone will discuss OUAZ’s vision and mission, application requirements, student life, athletics, important dates and more. Any senior students interested in attending the one-hour orientation must sign up with Ms. Falandys in the counseling department. Students will be released third hour to go to the media center classroom for this presentation.