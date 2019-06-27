Surprise Education: Marley Park holding summer soccer camp

Marley Park Elementary School, 15042 W. Sweetwater Ave., is hosting the Marley Park FC summer soccer camp for fifth- through eighth-graders at 10 a.m. each Tuesday through July 23.

Students will meet outside the front of MPES and the camp will be held in the gym.

The camp is an opportunity for students of all ability levels to increase their soccer skills while in a cool and safe environment.

It will focus on four main elements including dribbling, passing, control, and shooting.

All camp days will end with small sided games. Students should bring shin guards and indoor soccer shoes. The camp fee is $22.

Visit dysart.org.

Imagine Prep to welcome students July 30

Imagine Prep Surprise, 14850 N. 156th Ave., will host an open house and parent orientation Tuesday, July 30 for high school students and Wednesday, July 31 for middle school students.

This is an opportunity for parents to learn more about their children’s educators and curriculum.

Visit surpriseprep.org.

SRHS hosting Camp Stallion for freshmen-to-be

Shadow Ridge High School, 10909 N. Perryville Road, is welcoming its incoming freshman by hosting “Camp Stallion” from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, July 29.

This is the opportunity to get to know the campus, meet teachers and staff and make new connections.

There is no fee for the camp, but transportation is not provided.

Register for camp at dysart.org/srhs.

Shadow Ridge to hold Dual Enrollment Day

Shadow Ridge is hosting a Dual Enrollment Day 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 for students new to dual enrollment.

The school will help students create their Student ID and MEID number.

Students must bring an ID and birth certificate, submit financial responsibility form, consent form.

For those younger than 18 years old, a parent need to submit the form.

The school will help students register for class, pay tuition and fees.

Kingswood hosting school ‘experience’

Kingswood Elementary, 15150 W. Mondell Road, is hosting a pre-K and kindergarten experience for students at 8:15 a.m. each day from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

This allows younger students to get adjusted to the daily school routine.

Call 623-876-7600.

Meet Teacher night Aug. 2 for elementaries

DUSD will host Meet the Teacher night Friday, Aug. 2 for all elementary schools.

This is an opportunity for students and parents to get to know their educators for the year.

View the student’s school website for times.