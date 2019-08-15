Surprise Education: Independent looking to thank great teachers

It’s that time of year when students are back in school.

This year, the Independent wants to celebrate the great achievements that teachers are doing inside the classroom.

The Independent welcomes monthly teacher appreciation submissions from the local school districts, students, parents and the community. The Independent will then publish a photo and write-up about that month’s teacher.

The selected teacher will be featured in the Independent and receive a special treat bag.

At the end of the school year, we will publish all of the honorees and again allow the community the opportunity to thank them.

Please email us no more than 500 words on why your teacher is deserving to be recognized as the teacher of the month at WVnews@newszap.com.

We also need contact information on how to contact your special teacher.

Surprise Youth Council to hold meeting

The Surprise Youth Council (SYC) meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at AZ TechCelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road Building D. The Surprise Youth Council gives youth a genuine voice and engages them in common interests. The SYC meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Call 623-222-8336.

After-school program opened at Dysart CC

Dysart Community Center, a non-profit organization, is accepting registrations for the 2019-2020 after-school program that is housed at the Surprise Senior Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St. Program hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Registration is $20, and the monthly program fee is $25. Transportation options are available for a fee from Arizona Charter Academy, 16011 N. Dysart Road; Riverview Elementary, 12701 N. Main St.; West Point Elementary, 13700 W. Greenway Road; and Surprise Elementary, 12907 W. Greenway Road. Contact Priscilla Duenaz at 623-582-2137, or email dcc.priscillad@gmail.com.

DUSD to host community fundraiser

DUSD is hosting a Vote Yes for Dysart community kickoff and funraiser event 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at State 48 Brewery, 13823 W. Bell Road. Residents will be able to pick up T-shirts, yard signs and information packets. Appetizers will be served. Contact voteyesfordysart@gmail.com.