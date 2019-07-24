Surprise Education: Imagine Prep meal benefit applications now done online

Imagine Prep Surprise, 14850 N. 156th Ave., is now offering parents to apply online for middle school and high school students to receive free or reduced lunch at lunchapplication.com.

For middle school students, parents should select Imagine Middle at Surprise for their district and high school students should choose Imagine Prep Surprise for their district.

Once the application has been received, the district office will determine eligibility and send a letter with the results. Visit surpriseprep.org.

VVHS invites Class of 2023 to orientation

Valley Vista High School, 15550 N. Parkview Place, hosts an orientation for freshmen from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 29 in the gym. The purpose of the orientation is to make the transition from middle school to high school a positive one. Seniors and juniors will be serving as leaders and mentors to the freshmen.

The event is sponsored by Link Crew, a high school transition program that welcomes freshmen and helps them throughout the first year of their high school experience. Visit the school’s website at dysart.org.

Dysart district governing board to meet July 24

The Dysart Unified School District hosts its upcoming governing board meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at the district office, 15802 N. Parkview Place. This meeting is the official start to the 2019-20 school year and the final one before classes start in August. An agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance at Dysart.org. The meeting will also be streamed on the district’s website and on YouTube.

Imagine releases list of suggested supplies for year

Imagine Prep Surprise, 14850 N. 156th Ave., has posted a list of suggested school supplies on its surpriseprep.org website for the upcoming school year. Some of the supplies suggested for all students are spiral bound college-ruled notebooks and composition notebooks, reinforced college-ruled loose-leaf paper, folders with pockets, a package of pens and pencils, highlighters, post-it notes and 3×5-inch notecards.