Surprise Education: Educational Foundation to host A+ workshops

The Arizona Educational Foundation (AEF) will host information sessions on the A+ Schools of Excellence program.

One session starts 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Kyrene Traditional Academy (Chandler), followed by another 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Acacia Elementary School (North Phoenix).

A+ Schools of Excellence is a comprehensive school assessment program that challenges school teams,, including those from Surprise schools, to work together to identify areas of excellence in teaching, learning, climate, community building, and leadership. A+ Schools are celebrated and recognized as outstanding. Earning the prestigious A+ designation spotlights the positive successes happening in public schools every day.

AEF is holding information sessions for schools interested in applying. The sessions will go over the application and have current A+ principals give personal insight about what it takes to earn the designation and what it means to a community.

Visit azedfoundation.org.

Kingswood to host monthly PTSA meeting

Kingswood Elementary 15150 W. Mondell Road, is holding their monthly PTSA meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 in the media center. Parents should enter through the doors by the media center near the solar panel-covered parking lot. For more information, contact the school at 623-876-7600.

Shadow Ridge to hold honor assemblies

Shadow Ridge High School will hold honor assemblies for students who received a weighted GPA of 3.5 or higher for the Spring 2019 semester Thursday, Sept. 12. This event will take place in the school’s auditorium and will be live streamed on the Shadow Ridge High School Facebook page at fac​ebook.com/Shado​wRidgeHS. Contact the school at 623-523-5111.