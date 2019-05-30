Surprise Education: Dysart offers children free summer meals

Dysart Unified School District will host the annual Summer Feeding Program with free breakfast and lunch for children ages 18 and under.

Breakfast and lunch will be served every Monday through Thursday from Monday, June 3 to Thursday, June 27

El Mirage Elementary, 13500 N. El Mirage Road, will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dysart Elementary, 12950 W. Varney Road, will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dysart High School, 11425 N. Dysart Road, will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Meals for adults over the age of 18 are $1.75 for breakfast and $3.25 for lunch.

Dysart office hours change for summer

The Dysart Unified District Office, 15802 N. Parkview Place, is on summer break hours now.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Monday through Thursday. It’s closed on Fridays.

Normal hours will resume Monday, July 29th.

Kingswood Elementary to host ‘future Knights’ tour

Kingswood Elementary School, 15150 W. Mondell Road, will host a “future Knights” tour for incoming students at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 30.

Students are welcome to join for a short tour of the campus.

To schedule an appointment, contact the front office by emailing sonia.molanick@dysart.org, or calling 623-876-7615.

Imagine Prep to host summer breakfasts

Imagine Prep, 14850 N. 156th Ave., is providing free breakfasts and lunches for children and teens ages 18 and younger.

The meals are served each weekday between 8 and 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

Free summer meals will help families save money and stretch their already tight food budgets. Food served is healthy and follows USDA nutrition guidelines.

No application or proof of income needed.

Shadow Ridge band meets for preseason

Shadow Ridge High School, 10909 N. Perryville Road, will host a preseason meeting for band members at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30.

The meeting will discuss future events as well as general information for the next school year.