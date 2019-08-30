Surprise Education: Dysart HOSA selects new officers for year  

Ten new members have been picked for the Dysart High School HOSA Officer Team, including President Katelyn Marr, Vice President of School Projects Katelynn Morris, Vice President of Competitive Events Lane Vasquez Luna and Vice President of National and Community Service Lindy Pottle.

Other officers include: Secretary Bailey Blandford, Treasurer Luis Figueroa, Parliamentarian Josue Dominguez, DES Mentor Andrea Arroyo, Historian Fatima Razzouki and Reporter Valeria Martinez.

DUSD leader to issue weekly video series

Dysart Unified School District Superintendent Quinn Kellis is starring in a new video series that will provide a glimpse into the district every Friday. Called “Keeping the Dysart Community informed in 60 Seconds,” it will be available at Dysart.org and on social media.

Meeting to detail applications for ‘A+ Schools’

First-time “A+ Schools of Excellence” applicants from throughout Surprise are encouraged to attend an informational meeting 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Deer Valley Unified School District, 20402 N. 15th Ave. “A+ Schools of Excellence” is a comprehensive school assessment program that challenges school teams to work together to identify areas of excellence in teaching, learning, climate, community building and leadership. The informational meeting is an opportunity to meet with current A+ principals who have both received the award and served as judges. The deadline to submit the 2020 “A+ School of Excellence” application is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at azedfoundation.org.

Teacher of Year luncheon tickets available now

Tickets are available now for those throughout Surprise interested in attending the Arizona Educational Foundation’s Teacher of the Year Awards Luncheon 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E. Missouri Ave., in Phoenix. The AEF Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards is an annual event honoring the top 10 teachers of the year. Tickets are sold as table sponsorships or as individual seats. Contact Kim Graham at kim@azedfoundation.org or 480-421-9376.

State creative writing contest coming soon

The Polly Rosenbaum Writing Contest — named for Polly Rosenbaum, a former House Representative in the Arizona State Legislature and teacher who died in 2003 at 104 — is open to students in grades 7 through 12 who attends a Surprise public school. Teachers submit student essays for the creative writing contest, up to 10 entries per grade category. Entries are judged in three categories: 7th/8th grade; 9th/10th grade; and 11th/12th grade. The 2020 contest opens Monday, Oct. 7. The writing prompt will be announced at that time. Teachers must submit student entry or entries online by the deadline. Email Dan Allen at dan@azedfoundation.org.