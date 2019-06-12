Surprise Education: DUSD board to meet for final time before summer

The Dysart Unified School District is holding its final Governing Board meeting of the school year at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at the Dysart Education Center, 15802 N. Parkview Place.

The board will return to decision making in August for the 2019-2020 school year.

All meetings are streamed live at Dysart.org and on the district’s YouTube page.

Shadow Ridge to hold open band tryouts

Shadow Ridge High School, 10909 N. Perryville Road, is holding open band for percussion and guard.

It will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15 in the band room.

Dysart offers children free summer meals

Dysart Unified School District will host the annual Summer Feeding Program with free breakfast and lunch for children ages 18 and under.

Breakfast and lunch will be served every Monday through Thursday from Monday through Thursday, June 27

El Mirage Elementary, 13500 N. El Mirage Road, will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dysart Elementary, 12950 W. Varney Road, will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dysart High School, 11425 N. Dysart Road, will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Meals for adults over the age of 18 are $1.75 for breakfast and $3.25 for lunch.

Imagine to host summer breakfasts

Imagine Prep, 14850 N. 156th Ave., is providing free breakfasts and lunches for children and teens ages 18 and younger.

The meals are served each weekday between 8 and 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

Free summer meals will help families save money and stretch their already tight food budgets.

Food served is healthy and follows USDA nutrition guidelines.

No application or proof of income needed.

Dysart office hours change for summer

The Dysart Unified District Office, 15802 N. Parkview Place, is on summer break hours. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Monday through Thursday. It’s closed on Fridays. Normal hours will resume Monday, July 29.