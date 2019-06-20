Surprise Education: DUSD administrator says goodbye after 30 years

The June 12 Governing Board meeting was the final one for Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Patti Buck, who is retiring after 30 years with the district.

Board member Traci Sawyer-Sinkbeil presented Ms. Buck with a gift at the meeting.

“She has been a great asset for the district for the 30 years that she’s been here,” Ms. Sawyer-Sinkbeil said. “She’s been a great mentor inside the district and outside the district.”

Movin’ on up

Shadow Ridge High School hosts Camp Stallion for transitioning freshman

Shadow Ridge High School, 10909 N. Perryville Road, is welcoming its incoming freshman by holding “Camp Stallion” from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 29.

This is the opportunity to get to know the campus, meet teachers and staff and make new connections.

There is no fee for the camp, but transportation is not provided.

Register for camp online at dysart.org/srhs.

Dual enrollment

Shadow Ridge to hold Dual Enrollment Day

Shadow Ridge is holding a Dual Enrollment Day at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 for students new to dual enrollment.

The school will help students create their Student ID and MEID number.

Students must bring an ID and birth certificate, submit financial responsibility form, consent form.

For those under 18 years old, a parent need to submit the form.

The school will help students register for class, pay tuiton and fees.

Awards

DUSD ranked 17th for health, wellness program

The Phoenix Business Journal is honoring the Dysart Unified School District for its health and wellness program.

The business weekly ranked it as the 17th-best program in the Valley among employers with over 1,500 workers.

An official certificate was displayed at the June 12 Governing Board meeting.

Experience

Kingswood Elementary hold school experience

Kingswood Elementary, 15150 W. Mondell Road, is holding a pre-K and kindergarten experience for students at 8:15 a.m. each day from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

This allows younger students to get adjusted to the daily school routine.

For information, call the front office at 623-876-7600.

Meet the teacher

DUSD holds Meet the Teacher night for elementary schools

DUSD will host Meet the Teacher night on Friday, Aug. 30 for all elementary schools.

This is an opportunity for students and parents to get to know their educators for the year.

View the student’s school website for times.