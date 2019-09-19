Surprise Education: City donating fire truck to Valley Vista science classes

The Surprise Fire-Medical Department has arranged a fire truck donation to the Valley Vista High School Fire Science Program at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Firehouse 305, 15517 N. Parkview Place. The event may include Mayor Skip Hall and councilmembers, city management, Dysart Unified School District staff and VVHS Fire Science Program Director Scott Beiter.

Dedication for Freedom slated for Sept. 23

The official dedication for the new Freedom Traditional Academy, 15800 N. Parkview Place, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 23. The school opened this year after serving as the campus for the now closed Parkview Elementary, right next to the DUSD district offices.

El Mirage Elem. hosting coffee with principal

El Mirage Elementary, 13500 N. El Mirage Road, is reaching out to families with a Parent Coffee Talk with the Principal event from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20.

Fall photos set for some campuses

Canyon Ridge Elemetary, 17359 W. Surprise Farms Loop, is taking fall pictures Wednesday, Sept. 18. It starts at 8:15 a.m. in the school’s gym.

Asante Prep Academy, 23251 N. 166th Drive, is taking fall pictures from 8:15 to 10:45 a.m. Sept. 19.

Rancho Gabriela Elementary, 15272 W. Gabriela Drive, is also taking pics Sept. 19.

Western Peaks Elementary, 18063 W. Surprise Farms Loop, is taking its photos from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 in the school’s gym.

Picture retakes at Ashton Ranch Elementary, 14898 W. Acoma Drive, will be held Sept. 24.

Dysart schools have full week of activities

Marley Park Elementary, 15042 W. Sweetwater Road, is spelling B-I-N-G-O with a PTA Bingo Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Other events at DUSD schools this week include: