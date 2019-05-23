Surprise Education: Budget override plans on agenda for DUSD board

The Dysart Unified School District Governing Board will discuss possible budget override plans at its next meeting.

It takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at the Nathaniel Dysart Education Center, 15802 N. Parkview Place.

It will be streamed live at Dysart.org and on YouTube.com.

Summer begins for all district campuses

Summer break is here for DUSD students, beginning Wednesday, May 22.

The City of Surprise is running two summer camps that also begin May 22 — at Countryside Recreation Center, 15038 N. Parkview Place; and Sierra Montana Recreation Center, 14861 N. Spring Lane.

Unfortunately for those who haven’t signed up, registration for both camps is now full.

Class resume in the fall on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Marley Parks Matters holds education night

Marley Park Matters invites neighbors to its 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 meeting at the Heritage Club, 15210 W. Sweetwater Ave.

It will feature representatives from Marley Park Elementary, 15042 W. Sweetwater Ave.; Rancho Gabriela Elementary, 15272 W. Gabriela Drive; West-MEC, 13201 W. Grand Ave.; and Dysart Unified School District will speak.

Dinner will be provided, registering in advance is advised.

Kingswood to host ‘future Knights’ tour

Kingswood Elementary School, 15150 W. Mondell Road, will host a “future Knights” tour for incoming students at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 30.

Students are welcome to join for a short tour of the campus.

To schedule an appointment, contact the front office by emailing sonia.molanick@dysart.org, or calling 623-876-7615.

Shadow Ridge band meets for preseason

Shadow Ridge High School, 10909 N. Perryville Road, will host a preseason meeting for band members at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30.

The meeting will discuss future events as well as general information for the next school year.