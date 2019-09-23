Sunrise Mountain alum graduates Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Andrez S. Griego graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Mr. Griego is the son of Jason and Denise Tapia of Peoria, and is a 2019 graduate of Sunrise Mountain High School, 21200 N. 83rd Ave.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.