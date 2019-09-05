Sun City Elks honor Sunrise Mountain student

The Sun City Elk’s Lodge honored its September Student of the Month.

Katelyn Prazak of Sunrise Mountain High School, 21200 N. 83rd Ave., was nominated by Tanya Boehme and was chosen based on her personal, academic, and extracurricular achievement. Along with being a 4.0 Honors Student, Katelyn is president of the Choir Club, a National Honors Society Member, a National Thespian Society Member, and is very involved in choir, theatre and tech at Sunrise.

Outside of school, she volunteers at her church, and is a part of a student band worship group.

The Sun City Elk’s Lodge 2559 meets 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month September through June at 10760 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. Call 623-972-9552.

