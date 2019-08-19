State Spelling Bee registration open to West Valley students

Registration is open to Peoria schools and students interested in competing in the 2020 Arizona State Spelling Bee, which takes place Saturday, March 21 at Arizona PBS.

Each year, more than 200,000 Arizona students participate in Bees that begin in classrooms, take over schools, advance to districts, and then on to regional and county qualifiers. The State Spelling Bee is the penultimate showdown with 27 students from across the state competing to determine who will represent Arizona in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

To participate in the 2020 Arizona Spelling Bee, a student must attend a school that is enrolled with the Scripps National Spelling Bee on or before the deadline. Deadlines for 2020 have not yet been published, but are usually the end of December. Schools may be public, private, charter or homeschool.

There is no minimum grade or age level at the state or national finals; however, spelling bee officials at the classroom, school or district level may, at their discretion, set a minimum grade and/or age limit. A student is eligible to compete if he or she has not passed beyond the eighth grade on or before Feb. 1, 2020 and has not reached his or her 15th birthday before Aug. 31, 2019.

Email Dan Allen at dan@azedfoundation.org .

TO REGISTER

What: 2020 Arizona State Spelling Bee

When: Registration open now. Event takes place Saturday, March 21.

More Information: Email dan@azedfoundation.org