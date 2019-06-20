Stakeholders happy in Dysart schools survey

A new Dysart Unified School District survey taken by parents, students and staff is showing overall satisfaction with the district as the 2019-20 school year official comes to a close.

A total of 7,179 students, 1,785 parents and 1,202 staff members participated in the surveys, which the district uses to measure satisfaction levels, improvements and areas of opportunity.

Superintendent Dr. Quinn Kellis called the survey results “a purposeful document that will drive future decisions for Dysart.”

“While the survey results were encouraging and showed high overall satisfaction, the community is going to be seeing even greater things from Dysart as a result of their input,” Mr. Kellis said. “The goal of the Dysart Unified School District is to provide each and every student, parent and staff member with an extraordinary experience.”

A strong confidence in district leadership was indicated in the survey results. Additionally, stakeholders felt that district and school communications about important safety information and extracurricular activities are strong. DUSD also rated high for providing high-quality special education services to students.

According to the survey, students, staff and parents felt that Dysart schools offer a safe environment, and the vast majority of students haven’t experienced conflicts at school. Parents felt confident that Dysart responds quickly and appropriately to safety concerns, rumors and threats.

The surveys showed high scores for having clean, well-maintained facilities and campuses. In addition, many forms of technology are readily available and useful to students and staff. These points indicate that Dysart strives to be a good steward of its taxpayer assets.

As with all surveys, results also revealed growth opportunities. Parents feel that schools offer a wide-variety of options for students to participate in activities that interest them, including advanced programs such as honors, advanced placement, gifted and dual enrollment.

However, survey results indicate that there is a desire for Dysart to raise expectations and provide more challenging opportunities for students.

There were also indicators that DUSD needs to raise awareness among students about post-high school opportunities and supports. Whether it be college or career, students need to be aware of and prepared for all of their options after graduation.

Parents and students called for increased student access to high school counselors. Counselors can help ensure students are on track for their post-high school goals, and are aware of opportunities and resources that are available to them.

Lastly, the survey showed a need to expand training for staff by bolstering Professional Development (PD) opportunities and Professional Learning Communities (PLC) to ensure they are providing the most valuable and useful information.

School leaders will use the annual survey results to strengthen the Dysart experience.

Complete survey results are available to view at the Dysart Education Center, 15802 N. Parkview Place.

