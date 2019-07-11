Rotary Club gives $1K scholarships to AFUHSD grads

Litchfield Park resident Madeline Horne among winners

The Rotary Club of Goodyear PebbleCreek gave a senior from each Agua Fria Union High School District senior class a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.

Winning students are going to Estrella Mountain Community College, Arizona State University Barrett Honors College, University of Arizona and Grand Canyon University Honors College.

Madeline Horne, a Litchfield Park resident, was the scholarship winner from Millenium High School in Goodyear.