Rio Salado College honors Deer Valley teachers as outstanding adjunct faculty

Craig Foster and Kathleen Szczepaniak of Deer Valley High School will be honored later this year by Rio Salado College. [Special to Independent Newsmedia]
Education

Each year, the Rio Salado College faculty chairs nominate outstanding adjunct faculty for recognition in the categories of assessment of student learning, and contributions to teaching and learning.

This year, Deer Valley High School has two Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Awardees. Rio Salado College will honor Deer Valley High School’s Craig Foster and Kathleen Szczepaniak at a reception later this year.

Mr. Foster has been teaching for 20 years and has been with DVUSD for the past five years. He taught first year composition and technical writing classes at Deer Valley High this past year.

Ms. Szczepaniak has taught in the district for 25 years and has been at Deer Valley for the past five years. During the 2018-19 school year, she taught Economics and World History, and is currently working on her master’s degree in technology integration.



