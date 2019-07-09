PUSD product Jessica McDonald wins gold at the World Cup

She makes history with the U.S. National Team

Peoria Unified School District product Jessica McDonald was part of history as a key member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, which captured the World Cup Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

Ms. McDonald is a former Kachina Elementary School, 5304 W. Crocus Drive, Glendale, student and graduate of Cactus High, 6330 W. Greenway Road, Glendale. At 31, she is the only mom of 23 athletes on the U.S. World Cup Team, and her 7-year-old son Jeremiah was by her side during her entire journey to victory, coming with her to France.

“He doesn’t fully understand, but at least he’s an age right now where he’s actually going to remember this,” Ms. McDonald, who hails from Phoenix, told The Associated Press. “He’s going to look back and be like, ‘Wow, I was there. Wow, my mom is actually cool – like she said.’”

In the past ten years, Ms. McDonald has played for nine different professional teams — the Chicago Red Stars, SC Herford, Melbourne Victory FC, the Seattle Reign, the Portland Thorns, the Houston Dash, and the North Carolina Courage (previously the Western New York Flash). As a mother, moving from city to city wasn’t easy, but McDonald refused to give up her dream: to one day make the National Team.

“I wanted to be able to tell my son Jeremiah that I went for it,” she told ussoccer.com.

On November 2016, she earned her long-awaited call-up to the U.S. Women’s National Team.

She is a powerful forward with a proven track record of goal-scoring — she was the first National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) player to reach 33 regular-season goals. In 2017 and 2018, Ms. McDonald’s goals and assists helped lead the North Carolina Courage to two NWSL Shields.