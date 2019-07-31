ProMusica Arizona partners with Arizona Christian University

ProMusica Arizona announced a musical collaboration with Arizona Christian University will begin in the fall.

ACU students joining the PMAZ Orchestra for the upcoming season will earn college credit for their participation. The arrangement will require students to attend weekly PMAZ rehearsals and perform in concerts throughout the season.

In addition, current adult members of the PMAZ Orchestra who want to obtain college credit for their participation in PMAZ can enroll for credit through ACU.

“The partnership between PMAZ and ACU will provide valuable performance opportunities for ACU students and bring additional talent to the PMAZ Orchestra,” said PMAZ Concertmaster and ACU Professor of Violin, Meghan Ruel.

ACU is an accredited, private, non-profit university in Glendale, originally established in 1960 in Phoenix. The university offers numerous bachelor’s degrees in a variety of fields.