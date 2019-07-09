Principals Leadership Academy of Arizona course set

The Principals Leadership Academy of Arizona (PLAA) is a nine-month course of study for aspiring school leaders designed and facilitated by some of Arizona’s successful principals and district administrators.

PLAA curriculum uses the Professional Standards for Educational Leaders developed by the Chief Council of State School Officers as a framework.

Rather than place a new principal into a school and hope for the best, PLAA grounds participants in best practices in leadership so that they are prepared for the realities of leading a school.

Upon graduation from the academy, principals have an enhanced understanding and ability to apply professional practice, concepts, and values in learning, leadership, and policy.

To be eligible, participants may be aspiring principals or principals currently in their first year of service; must be able to commit to meeting one Saturday per month beginning in September and ending in April; and must be willing to work closely with an assigned A+ school principal mentor and participate in an A+ school site visit.

Deadaline to apply online at azedfoundation.org/principals-lead-academy to the Principals Leadership Academy of Arizona is by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

Cost per participant for the nine-month Academy is $1,000, which includes all texts, necessary materials, and lunches.

Inquire with the Arizona Educational Foundation for possible scholarship opportunities.

Districts with multiple applicants may apply for a discount.

Call 480-421-9376 or email Kim Graham at kim@azedfoundation.org.

All sessions take place at the University of Phoenix main campus at 4025 S. Riverpoint Parkway, Phoenix.

The first class is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.