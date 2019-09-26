PORA sponsors school bond informational meeting

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Most property owners in Sun City West do not pay secondary property taxes for school districts.

But several homes in the expansion area at the north end of the community are located in the Dysart Unified School District, and part of their property tax bill goes to the school district.

To help those residents get a full understanding of an upcoming school district election, the Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West will conduct an informational meeting for residents and representatives of the school district.

PORA leaders said they are sponsoring the event, but their organization does not endorse any election outcomes.

“Voters in Sun City West are very conscientious and want to make an informed vote,“ Bob Miller, PORA governing board member, said.

He added there were about 2,500 Sun City West homes that will be impacted by the vote.

The meeting will 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in R.H. Johnson Recreation Center social hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

The Dysart governing board has called for a bond and override election Tuesday, Nov. 5. This is an all-mail-in election administered by the Maricopa County Elections Office.

The district information said the bond program would be $152 million to fund safety and security upgrades, buses, school renovations, land for a new high school and construction of two elementary schools.

The 15-percent override would maintain funding to retain highly qualified teachers and staff, maintain manageable class sizes and offer free all-day kindergarten.

According to the district, if the issues pass, the monthly tax impact would be $10.88 on an average assessed home value of $153,580. The assessed value is not the same as the purchase or sale price.

