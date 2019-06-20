Peoria’s Huntington University earns Mayor’s Award

Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat announced at the Peoria Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary and Awards Banquet that this year’s Mayor’s Award recipient is Huntington University, 8385 W. Mariners Way.

The Mayor’s Award is one of several annual awards that honor businesses, organizations and individuals who have a positive impact on the Chamber of Commerce and the Peoria community. Every year, the Chamber asks the mayor of Peoria to select a recipient for and present the Mayor’s Award.

Mayor Carlat selects her chosen recipient by focusing on those businesses, organizations and individuals who have an exceptional impact on the community, elevate the community and serve Peoria’s residents well.

“Receiving the Mayor’s Award on behalf of Huntington University Arizona was really exciting and encouraging,” Jeff Berggren, director of Huntington University Arizona operations, stated. “Our mission as a Christ-centered university is to be active in our community and partner with a number of organizations to help bring positive changes. This is an important calling even when things are going well, as is the case with Peoria’s leadership and the growth of the city.”

Huntington opened its doors in 2016, welcoming students seeking a degree in digital media arts. The facility houses bachelor’s degree programs in animation, film production, broadcast media and graphic design.

“Huntington University is an incredible community partner,” Mayor Carlat stated. “Since opening their doors in Peoria, the HU Arizona team has stepped up and involved themselves in many ways, by supporting our City and supporting many non-profits throughout the Valley. I’m grateful they made the decision to become a part of our Peoria family, and it is an honor to present them with the Mayor’s Award.”

Added Mr. Berggren, “The city has been such a wonderful partner, and to have Mayor Carlat recognize our partnership in this manner is such a meaningful statement to our faculty, staff and students. In fact, it inspires us to do even more.”

IF YOU GO

What: HU Visit Day

When: 2-4 p.m. Monday, July 8

Where: Huntington University, 8385 W. Mariners Way

More Information: huntington.edu/peoria