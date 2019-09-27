Peoria’s Huntington enrollment up one-third over last year

University increases for 6th consecutive year

As of the fall semester, Huntington University Arizona has seen an increase of more than 34 percent in total enrollment from the previous year, growing from 96 students in fall 2018 to 129 students in fall 2019.

The increase contributes to Huntington University’s sixth consecutive year in overall enrollment and fourth year of record-breaking enrollment.

Since Huntington, 8385 W. Mariners Way, began enrolling students in fall 2016, the population of enrolled students has increased from 18 total students to 129. In the fall 2019 semester, 55 new undergraduate students are beginning their full- or part-time study in animation, broadcast media, film production or graphic design at HU Arizona.

“The energy in the HU Arizona building is always pretty high, but with 1/3 more students attending classes this fall compared to last fall, we are hitting new levels of activity,” director of Arizona operations Jeff Berggren stated. “Students are attracted to the unique programs here at HU such as animation but also the hands-on nature of all our degrees which starts with their very first semester. They are aware that with HU winning national and regional awards the ospportunity to be involved in great storytelling certainly exists here. The students are enthused to be in community with fellow creatives who also appreciate the Christ-centered aspect of our culture.”

More students also means increased economic potential in the Peoria area.

“The economic development projections that accompany the university’s enrollment growth signal an influx of local and regional new dollars into our communities,” Huntington president Dr. Sherilyn Emberton stated. “The university continues to be sensitive to the occupational and professional needs of the regions we service.”

IF YOU GO

What: HU Arizona Visit Day

When: 3-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14

Where: Huntington University, 8385 W. Mariners Way

More Information: RSVP to azadmissions@huntington.edu