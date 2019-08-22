Peoria’s Candeo Schools take home National Youth Arts Awards

Candeo Schools, 9965 W. Calle Lejos, was nominated for 16 Junior Division awards and will take home eight in five categories at the 14th Annual National Youth Arts (NYA) Awards, Arizona Region, Northwest Division at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

Candeo Schools captured Junior Division wins for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction, two wins for Outstanding Lead Performance, three wins for Outstanding Supporting Performance, and a win for Outstanding Featured Performance for their Middle School production of “The Lady Pirates of Captain Bree.”

Additional nomination categories included Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Costume Design.

Candeo was asked to perform a number from “The Lady Pirates of Captain Bree” for all nominees, award winners and attendees.

The NYA has been a resource for youth theatre since its inception in March 2000. It considered more than 700 productions for the awards, including shows from 240 different members spanning 17 states, Canada and the United Kingdom. This year’s award winners were selected from nominations by a panel of more than 50 judges and reviewers.

“I was absolutely thrilled that our show and so many of the students were not only nominated but also won in several categories,” Candeo’s theatre teacher and winner of Outstanding Direction, Kimberlee Easton, stated. “This cast was full of talented and extremely hard-working students.”

