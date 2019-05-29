Peoria Unified seniors earn $63M in scholarships

Peoria High School seniors graduate May 23 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Peoria High more than doubled their earned scholarship totals from previous years with their graduates securing more than $11 million in monies. [Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia]
Education

Peoria High more than doubles previous totals

 

Peoria Unified School District’s graduating class of 2019 secured more than $63 million in scholarships to post-secondary institutions. This amount includes scholarships for vocational schools, in-state and out-of-state merit-based recognitions, private donor and athletic scholarships.

Peoria High School more than doubled their totals from previous years with their graduates securing more than $11 million in scholarship monies.

Below is a breakdown of the Peoria Unified high school scholarship amounts:

• Liberty- $15,374,531

• Peoria High- $11,510,757

• Ironwood -$10,765,268

• Centennial- $10,451,808

• Sunrise Mountain – $6,322,303

• Raymond S. Kellis- $5,345,807

• Cactus- $3,962,059

• Peoria Flex Academy- $500

To assist students with college planning, testing preparation, financial aid and scholarships, there is a Career Center at each of the district’s high schools. District high school guidance counselors and career center specialists help to highlight seniors and their achievements to various colleges in order to identify potential scholarship opportunities.

In addition, each career center specialist maintains a scholarship database and the information is used to contact students who might be interested in a scholarship, remind students of important deadlines and schedule college visits.

 

IF YOU GO

What: PUSD governing board meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13

Where: District Administration Center, 6330 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale

 



