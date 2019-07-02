Peoria high school teacher announced for Fellowship

Melissa Girmscheid of Centennial High School, 143888 N. 79th Ave., part of Peoria Unified School District, is among the educators that the American Association of Physics Teachers (AAPT) announced as Fellows selected for the 2019 Master Teacher Policy Fellowship, funded by the AIP Venture Partnership Fund.

The fellowship opportunity will begin with a Leadership Workshop July 6-13 in Washington D.C. and conclude in July 2020.

The purpose of this fellowship is to engage K-12 classroom teachers of physics and physical science physics as agents of change in physics education.

This program will bring together these educators with experience in high school physics and K-8 physical science teaching who are eager to develop strategic plans to positively impact policy as it relates to elementary and secondary physics education. The program aims to empower and support teacher-driven efforts to improve educational policy at the state and/or large district level as it pertains to the teaching and learning of physics.

This 12-month program will bring together cohorts of K-12 teachers of physics during an eight-day workshop experience in Washington D.C. During the workshop, participants will learn about the resources and policy supports that can be provided by the AAPT and AIP for district and/or state-level work, as well as benefit from collegial mentorship of the 2018 cohort. Using a “problem-based learning” approach, Fellows will use the workshop to explore solutions to their identified policy issue, learn about case studies in science policy from experienced science policy leaders, and receive constructive feedback from high-profile “critical friends” in local, state, and national science education policy.

During the academic year, Fellows will be supported to engage in policy in their local and/or state context.

AAPT is an international organization for physics educators, physicists, and industrial scientists with members worldwide.

