Peoria district students learn importance of water conservation

Some 762 fourth-grade students from nine Peoria Unified elementary schools attended the Water Festival to learn about water conservation.

The Water Festival is held in conjunction with the City of Peoria and Arizona Project WET, a program that since 1989 develops water stewardship and STEM literacy by providing teacher professional development that evolves instructional practice and deepens content knowledge, direct student outreach that delivers or extends classroom learning, and community engagement.

The nine schools that participated are:

• Alta Loma, 9750 N. 87th Ave., Peoria

• Apache, 8633 W. John Cabot Road, Peoria

• Cheyenne, 11806 N. 87th Ave., Peoria

• Cotton Boll, 8540 W. Butler Drive, Peoria

• Country Meadows, 8409 N. 111th Ave., Peoria

• Desert Harbor, 15585 N. 91st Ave., Peoria

• Pioneer, 6315 W. Port Au Prince Lane, Glendale

• Santa Fe, 9880 N. 77th Ave., Peoria

• Sun Valley, 8361 N. 95th Ave., Peoria

In order to prep for the Water Festival, teachers were taught the pre-lessons and the post-lessons prior to the field trip to Pioneer Community Park, 8755 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria.

As a result students came to the Water Festival with knowledge about water conservation but learned more on the day of the event. Following the Water Festival, students received additional information about water conservation care of the local water supply, which is directly aligned to the district’s fourth-grade Arizona Science standards.

