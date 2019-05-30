Pedestrian, bicycle paths to connect to Independence High School in Glendale

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Independence High School students living east of the school will soon have an easier time walking or biking to school.

City Council approved an agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation to construct a project to extend pedestrian and bicycle paths through a disconnected stretch of Maryland Avenue east of 75th Avenue. Though the road dead-ends, walkers and bikers will be able to continue along the three-quarter-mile stretch.

The project will also pay for bike lanes to be added to Maryland Avenue between 75th and 69th avenues. The area is mostly residential except for Challenger Middle School at the east end of the stretch of road. Bike lanes exist on either end of the stretch so the added bike lanes, along with the extension of the disconnected section of Maryland Avenue, will allow bicyclists to continue through on Maryland Avenue.

The project will cost $642,000. The city will pay for $225,000 and $417,000 will be paid for by federal funds.

No timeline has been laid out for the project, but it is budgeted for the 2020-21 fiscal year.