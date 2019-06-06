Pair of DUSD students earn trip to medical conference

Peyton Tekulve, a sophomore at Valley Vista High School, and Luis Figueroa, sophomore at Dysart High School, will be delegates at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders event from June 23 to 25 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate, and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists.

During the three day Congress, Ms. Tekulve and Mr. Figueroa will join students from across the country and hear nobel laureates and National Medal of Science recipients talk about leading medical research, be given advice from Ivy League and medical school deans on what to expect in medical school, witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles, be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

Students will also receive guidance and be mentored by physicians and medical students regarding college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, and career opportunities.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, Founder, National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that we must identify prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career and to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians and medical scientists.