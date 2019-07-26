O’Connor High’s JROTC earns recognition
Sandra Day O’Connor High School’s Lieutenant Colonel John Simmons and Master Sergeant Mike Badey and their cadets received the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award and the Distinguished Unit Award. [Special to Independent Newsmedia]
Sandra Day O’Connor High School, 25250 N. 35th Ave., received the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award, placing them in the top 5 percent of units worldwide with the most community service hours per cadet. The award emphasizes the value of community service and establishes a greater sense of pride within the corps.
Sandra Day O’Connor’s cadets have earned the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award for the past four years – all four years of this award’s existence.
JROTCsandra day o'connor high school
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.