O’Connor High’s JROTC earns recognition

Sandra Day O’Connor High School, 25250 N. 35th Ave., received the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award, placing them in the top 5 percent of units worldwide with the most community service hours per cadet. The award emphasizes the value of community service and establishes a greater sense of pride within the corps.

Sandra Day O’Connor’s cadets have earned the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award for the past four years – all four years of this award’s existence.