Nominate a teacher for award at Glendale’s Arrowhead Mall

The back-to-school shopping season is here and Arrowhead Towne Center is working to help give back to teachers as the school year begins.

Macerich Shopping Centers, which operates Arrowhead Towne Center at 79th Avenue and Bell Road, would like people to help reward a teacher who’s made a difference in their or their child’s life during the 2019 Standout Teachers Giveaway.

Each week from July 15 to Sept. 6, Macerich will be awarding $500 to different teachers across the country.

Visit Arrowhead Towne Center to nominate a teacher who stands out among the rest and has had a positive impact on their students, school and community.

By doing so, people will also be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card for back-to-school shopping at Arrowhead Towne Center.

Nominees must teach at a school within 100 mile radius of Macerich’s participating centers.

For official rules and to nominate your standout teacher visit arrowheadtownecenter.com/BTS_2019.