New Estrella Mountain CC president announced

Following a comprehensive nationwide search, Estrella Mountain Community College Vice President of Learning Dr. Rey Rivera has been named the college’s new president.

Mr. Rivera replaces Dr. Ernest Lara who announced his retirement in February.

Mr. Rivera brings more than 23 years of higher education experience to his new role. Before becoming EMCC’s Vice President of Learning in 2016, Mr. Rivera spent 15 years as a full-time EMCC mathematics faculty member. During that time, he served two terms as EMCC’s Faculty Senate President.

As a first-generation college student, Mr. Rivera supports EMCC’s Learning College paradigm by supporting faculty and staff in creating the best learning environments for students and the community. He also continues to teach mathematics at EMCC as an adjunct faculty.

“I admire his deep commitment to student success and making higher education more accessible in the West Valley,” Mr. Lara said of Mr. Rivera. “I look forward to watching him lead the college to even greater heights during his tenure.”

Mr. Rivera serves as the EMCC representative to Western Maricopa Coalition’s Education and Workforce Development Team and was recently elected to the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors. He is one of the EMCC Higher Learning Commission Tri-Chairs for Reaccreditation and is part of HLC’s Peer Reviewer Corps. He has held several leadership positions at EMCC and was recently selected as a 2019 Aspen Presidential Fellow.

“Dr. Rivera’s work to expand student success and workforce development and his desire to build strong community partnerships make him well qualified to lead EMCC,” said Dr. Maria Harper-Marinick, chancellor of the Maricopa Community Colleges.

Mr. Rivera has an Ed.D. in higher and post-secondary education from Arizona State University; a Master of Science in mathematics from Purdue University; and a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from The University of Texas at Austin.