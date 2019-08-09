Mountain Ridge students participate in health care summer internships
From left, are Liam Nelson, Neil Walia, Sonia Naik, Jade Quinn and Arnav Sangelkar work on a research project as part of their paid summer internship with Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. [Submitted photo]
Five Mountain Ridge students attended an internship this summer with Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group.
The National Academy Foundation created Future Ready Lab for summer interns. All five were part of Mountain Ridge’s Academy of Entrepreneurship.
Liam Nelson, Neil Walia, Sonia Naik, Jade Quinn and Arnav Sangelkar were selected through an interview process to take part in this paid internship program, and worked on research for a project at Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group, and is a pharmacy benefit manager and care services group operating across 150 countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
Mountain Ridge High School
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.