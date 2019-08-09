Mountain Ridge students participate in health care summer internships

Five Mountain Ridge students attended an internship this summer with Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group.

The National Academy Foundation created Future Ready Lab for summer interns. All five were part of Mountain Ridge’s Academy of Entrepreneurship.

Liam Nelson, Neil Walia, Sonia Naik, Jade Quinn and Arnav Sangelkar were selected through an interview process to take part in this paid internship program, and worked on research for a project at Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group, and is a pharmacy benefit manager and care services group operating across 150 countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.