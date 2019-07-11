Mountain Ridge students honored for artwork

Mountain Ridge students were honored for their contributions and talent during the Mountain Ridge High School Art Show.

Those awarded were Lauren Pavey (Staff Choice and Principal’s Purchase Award), Leslie Simon (Best of Show), Clare Wells (MRHS Senior of the Year and Superintendent’s Choice Award), and Salma Khatib (School Purchase Award).

The Deer Valley Unified School District governing board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at the DVUSD board room, 20402 N. 15th Ave.