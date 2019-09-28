Mountain Ridge students earn national honors

Mountain Ridge High School’s Educators Rising club competed at the National Competition in Dallas.

Lexi Von Hatten placed fourth in the nation for the Educators Rising Leadership Award due to her extensive work bringing a sensory room to Mountain Ridge High School. Katelyn Sweat placed 10th at Nationals in Job Interview. Their advisor is Heidi Moya.

Educators Rising is a group of students who plan to become educators in the future. The club provides opportunities for students to learn teaching skills, compete with other like-minded students at the state and national level to potentially earn college scholarships to help us on our journey to become a classroom teacher or other educational professional in the state of Arizona.