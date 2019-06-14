Mountain Ridge student, advisor honored by Arizona Future Business Leaders of America

The Arizona Future Business Leaders of America state conference recognized Mountain Ridge High School junior Neil Walia, a state FBLA officer, and teacher Renee Woodruff as Advisor of the Year.

Neil Walia said he was excited to serve as part of the 2018-2019 Mountain Ridge FBLA Officer team and and as the director of marketing for the No. 1 chapter in the state. Neil joined FBLA his freshman year while taking a principles of marketing course. FBLA gave him opportunities to develop as an individual and meet with like-minded students around the world.

Ms. Woodruff leads Mountain Ridge’s Marketing, Management and Entrepreneurship program, which is is designed to prepare students for employment in various sales, customer service, first-line supervisory positions, sports marketing, hospitality and tourism, small business ownership, advertising/promotion, public relations and/or postsecondary education related to the fields of Professional Sales and Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations, Entertainment Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

Ms. Woodruff has taught 22 years at Mountain Ridge and 24 years of high school. She has a Bachelors of Marketing and Masters in Secondary Education, both from Arizona State University.