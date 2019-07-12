Mountain Ridge High walk-through registration starts July 26
Mountain Ridge High School, 22800 N. 67th Ave. in Glendale. [Submitted photo]
Mountain Ridge High School will host walk-through registration 7:50 a.m.-noon this month.
The day for seniors is Friday, July 26; juniors and sophomores will walk through Monday, July 29 and the day for freshmen is Tuesday, July 30.
There are no make-up days scheduled.
For updates and changes, click here.
