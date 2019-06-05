Mountain Ridge High reminds students to remove bikes from campus by June 10
Bicycles are locked to a bike rack. [Submitted photo]
Mountain Ridge High School students have left campus after the Class of 2019 graduated on May 20, but some students may have left something behind.
The school is reminding students to remove any bicycles or bike locks left on campus bike racks by Monday, June 10. Any bikes or locks not removed by that date will be cut and removed.
Mountain Ridge’s campus is located at 22800 N. 67th Ave., Glendale.
