Mountain Ridge DECA wins big, heads to nationals

Mountain Ridge High School DECA competed at the state event and boasted four section champions, four state champions, two test medals, 22 medals overall, and 16 international qualifiers.

The team also had 11 Elite Members, Century Club Recognition, Gold level school based enterprise recognition (for the student store) diamond club recognition at the silver level, promotional campaign winner, community service campaign winner, elite chapter winner and affiliation recognition. And a new State Officer in Catherine Horton.

DECA is a career and technical student organization that is co-curricular with marketing education in today’s schools. It prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in high schools and colleges around the world.

Ridge DECA is headed to Orlando April 26-May 1.

International Qualifiers (11)

1st-Catherine Horton, Marketing Management Team Case Study

1st-Bethany Horton, Marketing Management Team Case Study

1st-Aditi Galande, Business Growth Plan Written Event.

1st- Liam Nelson, Personal Finance Literacy Case Study

2nd-Frank Pauls, Finance Operations Research Event Written Event.

2nd-Neil Walia, Finance Operations Research Event Written Event

2nd-Arnav Sangelkar, Finance Operations Research Event Written Event

3rd-Dona Ananickal, Business Services Operations Research Written Event.

4th-Suraj Elango, Restaurant Full Service Management Case Study

4th-Sanika Naik, Business Law and Ethics Team Case Study.

4th-Vedika Tripathi, Business Law and Ethics Team Case Study.

ICDC Leadership Series

Jacob Edwards, SBE; Jade Quinn, SBE; Sofia Kessler, Thrive; Mckenzie Liu, Thrive; Tarun Aking, Thrive

Finalists Medals

Sofia Kessler, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism Case Study; Jacob Edwards, Marketing Management Team Case Study; Jade Quinn, Marketing Management Team Case Study; Anaika Sangelkar, Travel and Tourism Team Case Study; Manassi Khandekar, Travel and Tourism Team Case Study

State Champions

Catherine Horton, Community Service Project Written Event; Bethany Horton, Community Service Project Written Event; Aditi Galande, Business Growth Plan Written Event; Liam Nelson, Personal Finance Literacy Case Study

Section Champions

Catherine Horton, Marketing Management Team Case Study; Bethany Horton, Marketing Management Team Case Study; Suraj Elango, Restaurant Full Service Management Case Study; Sofia Kessler, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism Case Study

Test Medalists

Jacob Edwards, Marketing Management Team; Liam Nelson, Personal Finance Literacy

Elite Members

Frank Pauls, Jacob Edwards, Peyton Blair, Neil Walia, Arnav Sanglekar, Catherine Horton, Bethany Horton, Liam Nelson, Gabe Yap, Tarun Aking

Chapter Awards

Century Club Recognition; Gold level school based enterprise recognition (for the student store); Diamond club recognition at the silver level; National Promotional campaign winner; National Community service campaign winner; Elite chapter winner; Affiliation recognition