Midwestern University celebrates Glendale graduates

Midwestern University, 19555 N. 59th Ave., celebrated the graduations of master’s and doctoral degree recipients who are beginning their professional careers in healthcare.

More than 1,600 graduates crossed the stage to receive their graduate hoods in ceremonies held on university campuses, including Glendale, representing 11 healthcare specialty degrees across 10 Midwestern colleges.

During the ceremonies, Kathleen H. Goeppinger, Ph.D., Midwestern president and chief executive officer, acknowledged the many achievements of the graduates during their years of study and clinical experiences. She also encouraged them to remember the values they learned as Midwestern University students.

“If you could be one thing, be kind,” she told the graduates. “Be kind to your patients, your family, your colleagues, and most importantly, to yourself.”

Midwestern University’s Arizona campus Class of 2019 graduates by the numbers:

• Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine: 230

• Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) College of Pharmacy-Glendale: 142

• Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) College of Dental Medicine-Arizona: 141

• Doctor of Optometry (O.D.) Arizona College of Optometry: 54

• Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.) College of Veterinary Medicine – Glendale: 97

• Doctor of Physical Therapy (D.P.T.) College of Health Sciences – Glendale: 52

• Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (D.P.M.) Arizona School of Podiatric Medicine: 28

• Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (M.S.) College of Health Sciences – Glendale: 50

• Master of Science in Cardiovascular Science (M.S.) College of Health Sciences – Glendale: 30

• Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences (M.A.B.S.) College of Graduate Studies – Glendale: 100

• Master of Biomedical Sciences (M.B.S.) College of Graduate Studies – Glendale: 24

UPCOMING DATES

About: Midwestern Fall 2019 Semester

What: Orientation

When: Monday-Wednesday, July 22-24

What: Classes begin

When: Monday, July 29

More Information: 623-572-3215