Midwestern University announces changes to administrative team

Midwestern University President and Chief Executive Officer Kathleen H. Goeppinger, Ph.D., announces changes within the administration team as a result of the University’s continued growth.

Joshua C. Baker, O.D., M.S., has been promoted to Vice President and Chief Academic Officer for Pharmacy and Optometry Education after six years as an administrator in the Arizona College of Optometry (AZCOPT). Dr. Baker was named AZCOPT Dean in 2016 and also recently served as the Interim Dean of the University’s Chicago College of Optometry.

Mary W.L. Lee, Pharm.D., BCPS, FCCP, has been named Vice President, Special Assistant to the President. Dr. Lee will oversee the University’s Centralized Office of Experiential Education (COEE) and handle special projects between both Midwestern campuses in Glendale, Arizona, and Downers Grove, Illinois. Dr. Lee has worked for Midwestern for 25 years and most recently served as Vice President and Chief Academic Officer for Pharmacy and Optometry Education.

Alicia E. Feis, O.D., has been promoted to Dean of the Arizona College of Optometry after serving in assistant and associate deanships dealing with clinical affairs at the

Midwestern University Eye Institute. Dr. Feis began her career at Midwestern University in 2011 as an Associate Professor.

Additionally, two Midwestern University administrative officers will take on dual roles overseeing programs on both University campuses. Mitchell R. Emerson, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Pharmacy-Glendale (CPG), will assume additional responsibilities

as Dean of the Chicago College of Pharmacy (CCP), while Ross J. Kosinski, Ph.D., will expand his duties as Dean of Students to encompass both campuses. Drs. Emerson and Kosinski assume these roles following the respective retirements of CCP Dean Nancy F. Fjortoft, Ph.D., and Downers Grove Dean of Students Teresa A. Dombrowski, Ph.D.

Midwestern University’s Arizona campus, located on a 156-acre site in Glendale, is home to over 3,800 students and the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, the College of Pharmacy-Glendale, the College of Health Sciences, the College of Dental Medicine-Arizona, the Arizona College of Optometry, the College of Veterinary Medicine, and the College of Graduate Studies. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, a Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

Visit midwestern.edu or call 623-572-3215.