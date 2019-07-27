Meet Your Surprise Neighbor: Steven W. Pierce

Meet Your Neighbor:

Steven W. Pierce

Age:

44

What is your title/occupation?

Assistant Principal.

What school or department do you work at?

Valley Vista High School.

How long have you worked here?

13 years.

What do you like most about your job?

The daily interactions with students.

What are you excited about on your campus/in your department and why?

We are excited to offer additional artistic opportunities as a part of our focus on arts, athletics and diverse and rigorous coursework. We have one of the strongest visual and performing arts program in the Valley and are thrilled to expand.

What do you like most about living here?

Most everything you need is within a 20-minute drive.

What changes would you like to see in this area?

I would like to see some of the major roads (Waddell, Litchfield and Cactus roads) widened to four lanes and Costco.

Favorite community cause and why?

Unified Sports (Special Olympics).

When and why you moved here?

I moved to Surprise just before the housing boom.

Where you lived prior to moving?

North Phoenix.

Who is in your family?

My wife and two children.

If you could pick another occupation, what would it be?

I would be a touring sound mixer for many of the bands I like. It would be great to get paid to see great shows and travel the world.

What are your interests and hobbies?

Jiu Jitsu and playing guitar.

Describe one of the happiest moments in your life:

When I got married.

What is your best and worst habit?

The worst habit I have is trying to take on too much and do everything myself. I have a hard time delegating.

What traits do you admire in others?

Humor and honesty.

Who is a person that inspires you and why?

There is no one specific person, but people who overcome adversity and failure inspire me to be a better person.

What is your guiding philosophy?

Don’t let your failures define you.

What is your advice for today’s youth?

It is not about the number of likes, shares or followers, it is about how you help others.