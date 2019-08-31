Meet Your Surprise Neighbor: Heather Polk

What is your occupation?

Sixth-grade science teacher.

What are you excited about on your campus/in your department and why?

I am excited and grateful to work with the staff at Surprise Elementary. They are a dedicated group of educators with a passion for their students.

What do you like most about living here?

I absolutely love the weather, most of the year, and the variety of hiking options throughout the state. I also can’t get enough time at Lake Pleasant.

What changes would you like to see in this area?

I would like to see more opportunities for outdoor education, nature clubs, and citizen science projects.

Favorite community cause and why?

I adore the Dysart Community Center and the numerous programs they provide to the El Mirage community.

When and why you moved here?

We moved to Surprise in 2011 to teach middle school science at Surprise Elementary.

Where you lived prior to moving?

I grew up in rural Pennsylvania and then moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

Who is in your family?

My husband, Chris, of 26 years. Our two sons are serving in the U.S. Navy, and our daughter is a junior in high school.

What school or department do you work at?

Surprise Elementary.

How long have you worked here?

This is my seventh year at Surprise Elementary.

What do you like most about your job?

I love that working with sixth-graders everyday is a different and exciting adventure. Seeing kids get engaged in science is extremely rewarding.

If you could pick another occupation, what would it be?

It would be difficult to top teaching. If I had to choose another path, I think I would enjoy working in the medical field.

What are your interests and hobbies?

Hiking, kayaking, camping, gardening and reading constantly.

Describe one of the happiest moments in your life:

Anytime I am visiting our National Parks with my family.

What is your best and worst habit?

Definitely procrastination.

What traits do you admire in others?

Honesty and loyalty.

Who is a person that inspires you and why?

Norma Hernandez at Surprise Elementary is the best example of kindness and selflessness I have ever witnessed. She is an unstoppable force at our school and her willingness to help everyone is unmatched. Her heart inspires me on a daily basis.

What is your guiding philosophy?

Treat others the way you would like to be treated.

What is your advice for today’s youth?

The people you surround yourself with have a huge influence on you, choose wisely.

Editor’s note: Ms. Polk is the advisor of the Science Olympiad Club at Surprise Elementary. Her team of students were recognized in the top five at the Science Olympiad event hosted at Estrella Mountain Community College and will host the Division B Invitational Olympiad event in February. Science Olympiad is a national Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math program that allows students to apply what they know in a competitive setting.