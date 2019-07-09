Litchfield Elementary School District teachers honored for contributions

The Westside Impact Teacher of the Year is awarded to one deserving teacher at each of the Litchfield Elementary School District’s schools. The teacher is chosen by their school for their outstanding contributions throughout the year.

These winning teachers were honored at a celebratory breakfast and recognized at a governing board meeting:

Trista Flanders, Grade 2, Barbara B. Robey Elementary School, 5340 Wigwam Creek Blvd,. Litchfield Park; Amy Martin, Grade 3, Corte Sierra Elementary School, 3300 N. Santa Fe Trail, Avondale; Shayna Rieger, kindergarten, Dreaming Summit Elementary School, 13335 W. Missouri Ave., Litchfield Park; Debbie James, Grade 1, Litchfield Elementary School, 255 W. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park; Linda Hall, Grade 4, Mabel Padgett Elementary School, 15430 W. Turney Ave., Goodyear; Jana Koch, Grade 2, Palm Valley Elementary School, 2801 N. 135th Ave., Goodyear; Paula Lovejoy, reading specialist, Rancho Santa Fe, 2150 N. Rancho Santa Fe Blvd., Avondale; Krystal Contreras, Grade 2, Scott L. Libby Elementary School, 18701 W. Thomas Road, Litchfield Park; Christine Emery, reading specialist, Verrado Elementary School, 20873 W. Sunrise Lane, Buckeye; Elena Stewart, Grade 3, Verrado Heritage Elementary School, 20895 W. Hamilton St., Buckeye; Brian Lytle, physical education, L. Thomas Heck Middle School, 12448 W. Bethany Home Road, Litchfield Park; Kristine Kreutter, Grade 6 math, Verrado Middle School, 20880 W. Main St., Buckeye; Kristine Tina Brechbiel, Grade 6 math, Western Sky Middle School, 4095 N. 144th Ave., Goodyear; Brian Beery, Grades 6-8, White Tanks Learning Center, 18825 W. Thomas Road, Litchfield Park; and Amy Fogerty, Grade 8, Wigwam Creek Middle School, 4510 N. 127th Ave., Litchfield Park.