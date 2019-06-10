Law enforcement classroom teacher, students present to DVUSD governing board

Barry Goldwater High School’s Law Enforcement teacher Travis Carpenter brought his students to introduce their program to DVUSD governing board members.

These students gain skills in the public safety and security arena and are able to immediately leverage themselves into jobs after high school.

“They’re working on team building and all of those soft skills that whether or not they decide to leave us and go into public safety, security, or law enforcement, those are all skills that are great in the workplace,” Mr. Carpenter stated.

The CTE Law Enforcement Program at Barry Goldwater, within Deer Valley Unified School District, introduces students with a variety of employment opportunities in law, public safety, and security careers, and also offers opportunities to earn college credit and industry credentials and grow as a leader in the community.

CTE programs are open to all students in DVUSD. All five high schools (Boulder Creek, Goldwater, Deer Valley, Mountain Ridge and Sandra Day O’Connor) offer CTE programs.

Read more at dvusd.org/cte.