Kindergarten registration now under way at Desert Sage

Desert Sage Elementary School, 4035 W. Alameda Road. [Submitted photo]
Education

Registration for Kindergarten for the 2019-2020 school year at Desert Sage Elementary School, 4035 W. Alameda Road, is under way.

Students should be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2019. Early entry testing is available if your child will turn 5 years old between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.

DVUSD offers a free full-day Kindergarten program at all K-6 and K-8 schools to provide the tools necessary to develop strong academic, social and emotional skills. In Deer Valley, 95% of schools are rated A or B by the Arizona Department of Education.

Learn more about the DVUSD kindergarten program, the registration process, and upcoming kindergarten events at dvusd.org/kindergarten .



