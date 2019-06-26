Imagine Prep Surprise achieves Premier Blood Partner Status for its work with the Red Cross

Imagine Prep Surprise has been recognized by the American Red Cross as one of it’s Premier Blood Partners for 2019 for its support of the community and national blood supply.

Last year, the Imagine Prep Surprise National Honor Society (NHS) sponsored blood drive helped the Red Cross collect 38 units of blood as part of its deep-rooted commitment to help save lives of patients facing illnesses and injuries in this community, and across the country. “We are so thankful to be able to assist in saving lives,” said, NHS Advisor Gia Lowell, adding the school is proud to be a part of the Red Cross mission that helps ensure lifesaving blood is available to hospital patients in need.

Every day, volunteer blood and platelet donors across the country are needed to help save lives. Blood and platelets are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease, according to the Red Cross.

NHS will host Imagine Prep’s next Blood Drive on Feb. 11.

Editor’s note: Imagine Prep Surprise contributed to this story.