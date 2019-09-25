Great Hearts graduation rates again surpass national averages

Goodyear students among those awarded millions in scholarship dollars

Great Hearts Academies, a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools in Arizona and Texas, announced its 2019 graduating class of seniors were awarded more than $41.1 million in scholarships, with 80 percent of those dollars earned based on merit. Ninety-seven percent of graduating students will also directly attend college.

There are Goodyear campuses at Archway Classical Academy Trivium West, 2001 N. Bullard Ave., and Archway Classical Academy Trivium East, 14130 W. McDowell Road, Suite 222. There is also a Peoria campus at Glendale Preparatory Academy, 23276 N. 83rd Ave., Suite 1.

“This has been an incredible year for all of our students and faculty,” Great Hearts co-founder Dan Scoggin stated. “To see these seniors succeed and continue on with their education is both inspiring and rewarding for all of us at Great Hearts.”

Great Hearts students surpassed the national average of 20.8 on the ACT, with an average score of 27.05. SAT scores followed a similar pattern of exceeding the national average of 1068, with Great Hearts students earning an average score of 1267. In total, the 498 graduating seniors were accepted to 354 colleges around the world. Of those, 46 percent will move forward in the STEM field.

“While we are proud of our college-going results, there is even a more important outcome of our classical program,” Mr. Scoggin stated. “Great Hearts graduates are thoughtful and moral scholars who are ready to deploy their talents for a greater good.”

Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies. There are 29 schools and 18,000 students throughout Phoenix, San Antonio, and Irving, Texas.

