Glendale resident selected as first-ever student MCCCD governing board member

The Maricopa County Community College District governing board has named Glendale Community College student Alejandra Maya as the 2019-20 student board member.

“We are excited to have student representation on our Governing Board,” MCCCD Chancellor Dr. Maria Harper-Marinick stated. “This important role will advance the success of the next generation of scholars and thinkers by ensuring our board’s decisions are informed by student experiences. Alejandra will serve as an advocate for our students and help shape our college community and the future of the Maricopa Community Colleges.”

Ms. Maya is selected to serve as the first-ever student governing board member, a non-voting position. She will be able to participate in all governing board forums, speak on behalf of student priorities, and provide comprehensive input from students on community college issues.

“As a first-generation college student, I am enthusiastic to serve as an example for other students who don’t know how to get their voice heard at an institution,” Ms. Maya stated. “I want to be able to connect with student representation from all 10 colleges and speak on their behalf. I am thankful to be given this opportunity to help improve the student voice at the Maricopa Community Colleges.”

Ms. Maya is studying political science, and intends to transfer to Arizona State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in public policy and a master’s in public administration. She has held a variety of leadership positions at GCC including captain of the cheer team, Phi Theta Kappa vice president of membership, associated student government member, and president of the Student Honors Organization. She is also active in her community, serving as a volunteer cheer coach at a local elementary school. Previously, she has volunteered with the GCC Theater, the MCCCD Make It Happen campaign and Women Rising.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Alejandra to the Board,” Dr. Linda Thor, governing board president stated. “The addition of a student board member will have an important impact­ on the governance of our system and provide elected board members with a valuable, student perspective. I look forward to working with Alejandra and her contributions on behalf of students.”

IF YOU GO

What: Maricopa County Community College District governing board meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25

Where: District Support Services Center, 2411 W. 14th St., Tempe